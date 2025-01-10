 Skip navigation
Jets complete interview with Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg

  
Published January 10, 2025 05:51 PM

The Jets completed an interview with Buccaneers executive Mike Greenberg for their General Manager vacancy, the team announced Friday.

Greenberg is the Buccaneers’ assistant G.M., a position he’s held since the 2023 season. Before his promotion, Greenberg spent two seasons as the vice president of football administration after eight seasons as the director of football administration and two seasons as the coordinator of football administration. He first joined Tampa Bay as a player personnel assistant in 2010.

Greenberg, who specializes in the salary cap, has helped construct a Bucs roster that has won four consecutive NFC South titles and has five consecutive playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl win in the 2020 season. He interviewed for the Panthers G.M. opening last year.

Greenberg, who grew up on Long Island, graduated from Cornell University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s Degree in policy analysis and management before attending law school at Hofstra University from 2007-10, where the Jets’ facilities were until 2008.

The Jets also have completed interviews with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer, Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson. They have requested to interview Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.