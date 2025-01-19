Jets conclude interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr.

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. has had an eventful weekend.

On Saturday night, Whitt’s unit forced five turnovers to help the Commanders to a 45-31 win over the Lions. The win put them in the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years, but Whitt wasn’t spending his Sunday celebrating the win.

The Jets announced that they completed an interview with Whitt for their head coaching job. He is the 16th candidate to interview with the team.

Whitt joined the Commanders this season and worked with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn in Dallas during the previous three seasons. He has also worked for the Falcons, Browns and Packers over the course of his NFL coaching career.