Jets currently have no offensive captains

Last year, quarterback Zach Wilson was a captain of the Jets. Now? Not.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have replaced quarterback Aaron Rodgers with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as one of the team’s three permanent captains. The other captains are linebacker C.J. Mosley and special-teamer Justin Hardee.

There is now no offensive captain on the Jets.

As explained by Cimini, coach Robert Saleh thought it would be appropriate to make Williams, who finished fourth in the preseason voting, a captain. And while that might be absolutely right, it’s a subtle but unmistakable no-confidence vote in Wilson.

The jets could have given the “C” to the next offensive player with the most votes. If everyone voted for Rodgers, they could have re-voted. Or they could have just ignored it. Really, was anyone clamoring for Rodgers’s captaincy to be filled?

Maybe it was a way to throw jets fans a bone. Unable or unwilling to accept the fact that the loss of the guy who made them a Super Bowl contender makes them not a Super Bowl contender, Fireman Ed’s disciples wanted a pound of flesh.

Maybe that’s what this is. Of course, if that’s what it is, it’s surely not enough for Jets fans, who still seem to think there’s a magic wand that can be waved to change the fact that Aaron Rodgers won’t be back on the field any time soon.

There isn’t, Ed.