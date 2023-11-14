Jets cut Michael Carter

The Jets waived running back Michael Carter on Tuesday, the team announced.

His release clears the way for rookie Izzy Abanikanda, a fifth-round pick who has yet to play.

Carter played nine games this season, seeing action on 142 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams. He had eight carries for 38 yards and 15 receptions for 68 yards.

The Jets made Carter a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he played 39 games with 21 starts in 2 1/2 seasons in New York. In his career, Carter has 361 touches for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.