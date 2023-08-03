Jets, Dalvin Cook could ramp up talks after Hall of Fame game

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook continues to be available. There’s a chance that could change, sooner than later.

Cook visited the Jets on Sunday. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, talks are expected to accelerate in the aftermath of tonight’s Hall of Fame game.

The Jets will have a bit of a break, with their next preseason game coming at Carolina on Saturday, August 12. It will give them a little more time to consider the situation, and to implement a plan for getting something done.

Other teams remain interested in Cook, including the Dolphins, Patriots, and Broncos. No one has made Cook an offer he can’t refuse, yet. The question remains when, or if, someone will make him an offer he’ll accept.