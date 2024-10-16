Jets expect Davante Adams to play Sunday

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Tuesday that he was hopeful about having wide receiver Davante Adams in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but that it was too early to tell if that would be possible.

It didn’t take long for Ulbrich to come to a conclusion about Adams’s readiness. Ulbrich told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he expects Adams to be in the lineup this weekend.

Adams was acquired in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday and he did not play in either one of the Raiders’ last two games. Adams was listed with a hamstring injury, but the missed games coincided with his trade request and Adams said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he’s good to go from a health standpoint.

The Jets offense is new to Adams, but he has experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will bank on that making the acclimation process an easier one.