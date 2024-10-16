 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets expect Davante Adams to play Sunday

  
Published October 16, 2024 01:12 PM

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Tuesday that he was hopeful about having wide receiver Davante Adams in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but that it was too early to tell if that would be possible.

It didn’t take long for Ulbrich to come to a conclusion about Adams’s readiness. Ulbrich told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he expects Adams to be in the lineup this weekend.

Adams was acquired in a trade with the Raiders on Tuesday and he did not play in either one of the Raiders’ last two games. Adams was listed with a hamstring injury, but the missed games coincided with his trade request and Adams said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he’s good to go from a health standpoint.

The Jets offense is new to Adams, but he has experience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will bank on that making the acclimation process an easier one.