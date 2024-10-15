 Skip navigation
Jeff Ulbrich hopeful Davante Adams can play this week

  
Published October 15, 2024 03:02 PM

Wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t play against the Steelers in Week Six, but he might be on the field against them in Week Seven.

Adams was traded from the Raiders to the Jets on Tuesday and the prospect of having in the lineup right away came up during interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich’s press conference later in the day. Adams has missed the last two games since requesting a trade and he was listed as having a hamstring injury, but said on The Pat McAfee Show that he thinks he’ll be ready to play right away.

“I hope so, but it’s too early to assess right now. It really is,” Ulbrich said.

Ulbrich said the hamstring as well as familiarity with the offense would be considerations for the team when they decide whether or not Adams will be in the lineup against the Steelers.