Jets get their first takeaway of season, lead Broncos 3-0

The Jets became the first team to go without a defensive takeaway through five games since turnovers became a statistic in 1933, but the streak won’t get to six.

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee poked the ball out of Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin’s hands on the opening drive of Sunday’s game in London. Safety Andre Cisco fell on the ball and the Jets took over in Broncos territory.

A false start pushed them back five yards, but a pair of Justin Fields runs got the Jets in range for a 52-yard Nick Folk field goal try.

Folk hit the kick and the Jets lead 3-0 with 11 minutes left to play in the first quarter.