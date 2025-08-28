Jets GM believes Justin Fields can take a big step with his third team in three years

The Bears moved on from Justin Fields after 2023 and the Steelers decided not to keep him after 2024, but the Jets are confident he’s in the right place in 2025.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey said today that Fields can be the kind of player who makes a big jump after changing teams a few times and initially looking like draft disappointments.

“I do believe Justin can be one of those guys,” Mougey said. “I’ve seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together. Obviously, it’s his third stop in three years, with three different coordinators, and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time, but I like where it’s at and I look forward to watching the progress.”

Highly drafted quarterbacks have turned their careers around after multiple stops in the past: Perhaps most notably for the Jets, Sam Darnold never panned out when they took him third overall, then had stints with the Panthers and 49ers before breaking out with a strong season with the Vikings last year.

Can Fields do that? The Jets are counting on it. They’ve declared him their franchise quarterback, and they’re hoping that they’ve finally found a leader who can turn their team around.