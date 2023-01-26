Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

The Jets have found their new offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday morning. Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur, who left the team after the end of the regular season.

Hackett spent the first 15 games of the 2022 season as the head coach of the Broncos, but he was fired with two weeks left in the season after he made a series of in-game blunders and was unable to put together a capable offense after the offseason trade for Russell Wilson.

The Jets had their own disappointing Wilson at quarterback in 2022, but the Hackett hiring is likely to lead to speculation about the team moving on from Zach Wilson this offseason. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay before taking the Broncos job and his arrival with the Jets will have some people thinking about the AFC East team trying to make a trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

There were similar thoughts in Denver when Hackett was hired, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. Whether Rodgers comes to New Jersey or not, the Jets will be hoping that Hackett avoids a repeat of his on-field results with the Broncos.