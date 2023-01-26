 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2023 05:55 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230125
January 25, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could benefit from Aaron Rodgers, including the Jets, who could start fresh at QB, and the Dolphins, who could dodge the Tua Tagovailoa concussion troubles.

The Jets have found their new offensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday morning. Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur, who left the team after the end of the regular season.

Hackett spent the first 15 games of the 2022 season as the head coach of the Broncos, but he was fired with two weeks left in the season after he made a series of in-game blunders and was unable to put together a capable offense after the offseason trade for Russell Wilson.

The Jets had their own disappointing Wilson at quarterback in 2022, but the Hackett hiring is likely to lead to speculation about the team moving on from Zach Wilson this offseason. Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay before taking the Broncos job and his arrival with the Jets will have some people thinking about the AFC East team trying to make a trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

There were similar thoughts in Denver when Hackett was hired, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. Whether Rodgers comes to New Jersey or not, the Jets will be hoping that Hackett avoids a repeat of his on-field results with the Broncos.