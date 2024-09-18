 Skip navigation
Jets list C.J. Mosley as questionable for Thursday night

  
Published September 18, 2024 02:22 PM

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley put his chances of playing through a toe injury against the Patriots on Thursday night at 50-50 on Tuesday and the team did the same thing on Wednesday.

Mosley is officially listed as questionable for the AFC East clash. Mosley, who did not participate in practice this week, left last Sunday’s win over the Titans in the first half and did not return to action.

Mosley had 10 tackles in the first two weeks of the season. Jamien Sherwood replaced Mosley last week and would play alongside Quincy Williams if Mosley can’t go on Thursday.

The Jets are set to get cornerback D.J. Reed back after he missed the Titans game with a knee injury. He has no injury designation for Thursday while the only player ruled out is edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Johnson tore his Achilles against Tennessee.