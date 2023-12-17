Jets officially eliminated from playoff contention

The Jets’ playoff hopes have officially been extinguished.

Late rallies by the Browns and Texans lifted them to wins after the Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Dolphins came to an end on Sunday and that means that the Jets no longer have any chance of advancing to the AFC playoffs.

Their elimination comes days before the deadline to activate quarterback Aaron Rodgers from injured reserve. Rodgers, who is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week One, has said many times that he was targeting a return before the end of the season, but that the Jets having something to play for would be a factor in whether he pushed to get back on the field.

Sunday’s loss will likely bring an end to that push and the Jets and Rodgers will turn their attention to the 2024 season.