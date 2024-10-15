 Skip navigation
Jets place Chuck Clark on injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2024 04:31 PM

The Jets will be without safety Chuck Clark for at least the next four games.

Clark hurt his ankle in Monday night’s loss to the Bills and the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Clark started the first six games of the season and he had 32 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those contests. Clark initially joined the Jets in 2023, but missed the season after tearing his ACL, and he played his first six seasons with the Ravens.

Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, and Isaiah Oliver are the remaining safeties on the active roster for the Jets.