Jets place five on injured list, including Mike Williams, Jordan Travis

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:58 PM

The Jets placed five players on their injured lists for the start of training camp. The players can begin practicing after passing a physical.

They placed receiver Mike Williams, fullback Nick Bawden and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 game last season while playing for the Chargers. He signed with the Jets in March.

The Jets also placed quarterback Jordan Travis and receiver Tyler Harrell on the non-football injury list.

Travis still is working his way back from the gruesome lower leg injury that ended his season at Florida State last November.