Jets place five on injured list, including Mike Williams, Jordan Travis

The Jets placed five players on their injured lists for the start of training camp. The players can begin practicing after passing a physical.

They placed receiver Mike Williams, fullback Nick Bawden and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 game last season while playing for the Chargers. He signed with the Jets in March.

The Jets also placed quarterback Jordan Travis and receiver Tyler Harrell on the non-football injury list.

Travis still is working his way back from the gruesome lower leg injury that ended his season at Florida State last November.