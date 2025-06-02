 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Jets place premium on blocking by receivers

  
Published June 2, 2025 05:37 AM

“No block, no rock.”

That’s the new saying for Jets receivers under coach Aaron Glenn.

As explained by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it’s part of an emphasis on perimeter blocking. It’s one of the keys to turning a decent gain into an explosive play.

Via Cimini, the 2024 Jets produced only 45 runs that went 10 yards or longer. That was 24th in the league.

Shawn Jefferson has returned as the receivers coach. However, the receivers’ responsibilities have changed in the running game.

Wilson said, per Cimini, that some plays require him to seek out and block a safety.

“These are things that maybe I haven’t been asked to do,” Wilson said, “but it says a lot about the culture.”

It’s one of the little things Glenn will be changing as he tries to turn the Jets into a contender for the first time in 15 years.

But does “no block, no rock” truly mean receivers who don’t block won’t get the ball? Yes, if it means that a demonstrated ability and willingness to block will be a prerequisite to geting on the field.