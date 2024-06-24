Jets plan lots of rest days for Tyron Smith in training camp

After 13 seasons with the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith is heading into his first season with the Jets. And keeping the injury-plagued veteran fresh for the regular season will be a top priority.

Smith’s practice plan during Jets camp will be heavy on rest days, according to Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

The Jets’ entire starting offensive line for 2024 has never practiced together in the offseason, and it remains to be seen how much work they’ll get together in camp. Right tackle Morgan Moses had pectoral surgery and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is recovering from an Achilles injury, so the Jets need their offensive line to get healthy before the season.

When healthy, the 33-year-old Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for much of his career. If Smith is healthy this year, he should represent a significant upgrade for the Jets. But his health is a big “if.”