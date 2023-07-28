Jets praise Aaron Rodgers for taking less

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in re-doing his two-year contract, gave the team a $33.7 million gratuity.

On Thursday, coach Robert Saleh praised Rodgers for his selflessness, and not-so-subtly began the process of leveraging others to do the same.

“I think it says a lot when the best player on your football team -- a Hall of Famer -- is willing to sacrifice something because he wants to win, which is ultimately what we’re all here to do,” Saleh said, via ESPN.com: “This was Aaron. Aaron wanted to do this.”

Beyond persuading other players on the team to take less if/when the request is made between now and Week One, Rodgers’s willingness to reduce his pay in order to enhance his chance of adding to his legacy could prompt newcomers (like running back Dalvin Cook) to do the same.

There’s another wrinkle to this. Rodgers told Peter King that the extra cash and cap space will allow the Jets to be competitive when it comes to adding players at the trade deadline. That’s something the Packers routinely pondered in recent years with Rodgers on the team, but never pulled off.

So if the Jets are contenders and when other teams aren’t — and if those other teams have great players who would be inclined to chase a ring — maybe the Jets can use some of that $33.7 million to go get him. Or maybe them.