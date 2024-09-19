 Skip navigation
Jets put Jermaine Johnson on IR, sign Jalyn Holmes to active roster

  
September 19, 2024

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirmed that he tore his Achilles earlier this week and the Jets moved him off of their 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Johnson was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Titans and is set to miss the rest of the season. The Jets filled his spot on the roster by signing defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes off of the practice squad.

Holmes played in the team’s first two games as a temporary elevation and recorded four tackles. He also had five games in five appearances last season.

The Jets also announced that they have elevated linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad. He gives them extra depth with C.J. Mosley listed as questionable to play.