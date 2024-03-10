Jets re-sign Chuck Clark

Safety Chuck Clark’s 2023 season ended before he took a snap for the Jets, but he’ll get a second chance to make an impact for the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are re-signing Clark. It will be a one-year deal for Clark with the AFC East team.

Clark came to the Jets in a trade with the Ravens for a seventh-round pick, but he tore his ACL during the team’s offseason program. Clark spent five seasons with the Ravens and recorded 384 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 96 regular season appearances.

Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis are set to become free agents this week, so the Jets will have more moves ahead at the safety spot.