Jets release C.J. Mosley

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is a free agent.

The Jets announced that the veteran has been released on Wednesday. He spent the last six years with the team.

Mosley’s final Jets season was cut short by a neck injury that limited him to four games. He had 478 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries while starting 50 games over the previous three seasons.

Jamien Sherwood stepped into Mosley’s role last season and performed well enough to earn a new contract from the team this week. He will join Quincy Williams as the top two linebackers for the team in 2025.