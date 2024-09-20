Jets RT Morgan Moses questionable to return with left knee injury

Almost everything has gone the Jets’ way tonight. Almost.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was injured with five seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Left tackle Tyron Smith allowed a sack by Josh Uche, and Moses was rolled from behind on the play. He remained on the ground writhing in pain and grabbing at his left knee.

Moses did limp off the field under his own power, and after being examined in the sideline medical tent, walked to the X-ray room.

The Jets list him as questionable to return.

Rookie Olu Fashanu replaced Moses at right tackle.

The Jets lead 24-3 early in the fourth quarter.