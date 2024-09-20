 Skip navigation
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Jets RT Morgan Moses questionable to return with left knee injury

  
Published September 19, 2024 10:51 PM

Almost everything has gone the Jets’ way tonight. Almost.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was injured with five seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Left tackle Tyron Smith allowed a sack by Josh Uche, and Moses was rolled from behind on the play. He remained on the ground writhing in pain and grabbing at his left knee.

Moses did limp off the field under his own power, and after being examined in the sideline medical tent, walked to the X-ray room.

The Jets list him as questionable to return.

Rookie Olu Fashanu replaced Moses at right tackle.

The Jets lead 24-3 early in the fourth quarter.