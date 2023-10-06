Jets rule out D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols for Sunday

The Jets will be missing a couple of cornerbacks in Denver on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Saleh opened up his Friday press conference by saying that D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols have been ruled out for the matchup with the Broncos. Saleh did not rule any other players out.

Reed is in the concussion protocol while Echols has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Neither player has practiced this week. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen has been out the last two days with an ankle injury, but Saleh said he will be limited in Friday’s practice.

Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter, Bryce Hall, and Justin Hardee are the other listed corners on the Jets roster. Hardee has not played a defensive snap since 2021, however, so the Jets will likely be adding to the group from the practice squad.