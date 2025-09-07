 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets say Sunday’s first half was their first without a punt since at least 1991

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:53 PM

The Jets punted to end their first drive of the second half against the Steelers on Sunday, and that was the first time punter Austin McNamara was able to show off his leg.

The Jets scored on their first four possessions of the game, and time ran out on the first half while they had the ball for a fifth time. That was notable given the low expectations for the team’s offense and how long it had been since the Jets went a first half without punting.

According to the team, Sunday’s game was the first time since at least 1991 that they went a first half without punting the ball.

The Steelers also punted to end their first possession of the second half, and the Jets led 19-17 with 11:27 to play in the third quarter.