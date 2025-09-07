Jets say Sunday’s first half was their first without a punt since at least 1991

The Jets punted to end their first drive of the second half against the Steelers on Sunday, and that was the first time punter Austin McNamara was able to show off his leg.

The Jets scored on their first four possessions of the game, and time ran out on the first half while they had the ball for a fifth time. That was notable given the low expectations for the team’s offense and how long it had been since the Jets went a first half without punting.

According to the team, Sunday’s game was the first time since at least 1991 that they went a first half without punting the ball.

The Steelers also punted to end their first possession of the second half, and the Jets led 19-17 with 11:27 to play in the third quarter.

