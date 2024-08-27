Jets set initial 53-man roster

The Jets made 37 roster moves on Tuesday and now have their initial 53-man roster in place.

Rookie quarterback Jordan Travis remained on the non-football injury list due to the knee injury he suffered while playing at Florida State last season. The fifth-round pick will be eligible to play after four games, but he’s likely to be a redshirt this year.

The Jets also waived Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley, which leaves Tyrod Taylor as the only quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.

Defensive lineman Leki Foto and tight end Kenny Yeboah were placed on injured reserve. Both players were designated to return, so they’re eligible to rejoin the team during the regular season.

In addition to the two quarterbacks mentioned above, the Jets waived or released defensive backs Shemar Barthomew, Al Blades Jr., Jaylen Key, Darius Monroe, Kendall Sheffield, Nehemiah Shelton, and Tre Swilling; offensive linemen Austin Deculus, Obinna Eze, Chris Glaser, Jake Hanson, Brady Latham, Kohl Levao, and Willie Tyler III; linebackers Sam Eguavoen, Anthony Hines, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Jackson Sirmon; tight ends Anthony Firkser, Zack Kuntz, and Lincoln Sefcik; wide receivers Tyler Harrell, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Smith, and Isaiah Winstead; defensive linemen Bruce Hector, Jalyn Holmes, Tanzel Smart, and Jalen Twyman; running backs Deon Jackson and Xazavian Valladay; and kicker Austin Seibert.