Jets sign Austin Deculus, waive Tanzel Smart

The Jets have added a piece to their offensive line heading into Week 11.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed Austin Deculus to their 53-man roster. Defensive lineman Tanzel Smart was waived in a corresponding move.

Deculus was waived by the Texans last week. Houston drafted Deculus out of LSU in the sixth round in 2022 and he played in 12 games for the team over the last two years. Deculus made one start at left tackle in Week Four of this season.

Smart has appeared in eight games for the Jets over the last three seasons. He had one tackle in two appearances this season.