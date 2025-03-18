 Skip navigation
Jets sign DT Jay Tufele

  
Published March 17, 2025 08:39 PM

The Jets have signed defensive tackle Jay Tufele, the team announced Monday.

He is the second defensive tackle that Jets General Manager Darren Mougey has added in free agency, joining Byron Cowart, who played for the Bears last season.

Tufele played 13 games, with three starts, last season for the Bengals and totaled 15 tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hits. He saw action on a career-high 243 defensive snaps in 2024.

The Jaguars drafted Tufele in the fourth round out of USC in 2021. He played one season with Jacksonville, where he appeared in four games.

He spent the past three seasons with the Bengals, who claimed him off waivers form the Jaguars in 2022.

In his career, Tufele has appeared in 34 games with five starts, playing 531 defensive snaps and 61 on special teams. He has recorded 44 tackles and half a sack.