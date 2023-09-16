Jets sign K Austin Seibert to practice squad, elevate him to active roster

The Jets worked out kickers on Friday and they signed one of them on Saturday.

Austin Seibert signed to the team’s practice squad and he has been elevated to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein did not practice on Friday because of a groin injury and he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated Zuerlein’s injury is not expected to lead to a long-term absence, so Seibert could be a one-week replacement. He is 44-of-55 on field goals and 55-of-61 on extra points in 30 games for the Browns and Lions.

The Jets also elevated linebacker Sam Eguavoen from the practice squad. It’s the second straight time Eguavoen has been called up on a temporary basis.