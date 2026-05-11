 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Importance of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets sign LB Jaden Keller, waive LB Ochaun Mathis

  
Published May 11, 2026 09:48 AM

The Jets have made another tweak to their roster in the wake of their rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed linebacker Jaden Keller. Linebacker Ochaun Mathis was waived in a corresponding move.

Keller was one of 31 rookie free agents who took part in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis. He appeared in 52 games at Virginia Tech over the last four seasons and compiled 181 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Hokies.

Mathis was a 2023 sixth-round pick of the Rams and he finished last season on the Jets’ practice squad. He played 14 games for the Rams, Patriots and Eagles in 2023 and 2024.