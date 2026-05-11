Jets sign LB Jaden Keller, waive LB Ochaun Mathis

The Jets have made another tweak to their roster in the wake of their rookie minicamp.

They announced that they have signed linebacker Jaden Keller. Linebacker Ochaun Mathis was waived in a corresponding move.

Keller was one of 31 rookie free agents who took part in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis. He appeared in 52 games at Virginia Tech over the last four seasons and compiled 181 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Hokies.

Mathis was a 2023 sixth-round pick of the Rams and he finished last season on the Jets’ practice squad. He played 14 games for the Rams, Patriots and Eagles in 2023 and 2024.