 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets sign Takk McKinley

  
Published June 13, 2024 11:59 AM

Former first-round pick Takk McKinley has found a new NFL home.

The Jets announced McKinley’s signing on Thursday. The edge rusher took part in their mandatory minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

McKinley was selected 26th overall by the Falcons in 2017 and remained with the team until being waived in November 2020. He was claimed by the Bengals and 49ers, but failed phyiscals with each team and eventually landed with the Raiders. He never played for the team and moved on to stints with the Browns and Rams over the next two seasons.

McKinley has 98 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 64 career games. He also has two sacks in two playoff appearances.