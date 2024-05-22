Jets sign TE Kevin Foelsch, waive QB Colby Suits

The Jets announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday.

They have signed tight end Kevin Foelsch to the 90-man roster. Quarterback Colby Suits was waived in a corresponding move.

Foelsch was undrafted out of the University of New Haven in April and he signed with the Panthers, but his stay with the team only lasted three days. He had 73 catches for 660 yards and 16 touchdowns during his college time.

Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah, and Zach Kuntz are the returning tight ends for the Jets.

Suits was one of five quarterbacks on the Jets roster. Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Andrew Peasley remain on hand.