Jets still haven’t closed the deal with Aaron Glenn

Dysfunctional teams do indeed do dysfunctional things, and one of the most dysfunctional teams failed to do something functional on Tuesday.

The Jets didn’t get a deal done with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, their first choice for head coach, before he left the building.

He’s their pick. They, for now, aren’t his. And the fact that he left New York without signing a contract is no different than driving away from the car lot without making a purchase. If the candidate needs to think about it, there’s something that gives him concern. That gives him pause. That makes him want to let things play out a bit more, without fear that the bird in the hand might fly away.

Fortunately for the Jets, a snowstorm has delayed Glenn’s visit to New Orleans. With each passing minute that Glenn doesn’t agree to terms with the Jets, however, there’s a chance he’ll pick the Saints.

Regarding the Jets’ lack of interest in Ben Johnson, word was that the Jets didn’t want to have to recruit someone to take the job. That same mindset apparently kept them from doing whatever they had to do to get Glenn to sign on the dotted line.

It’s not surprising. The billionaires who own football teams are used to having their butts kissed; they usually hate to be the ones doing the kissing of keisters.

It’s also not surprising that Glenn might have reservations about working for Jets owner Woody Johnson, the common thread in a quarter century of dysfunction. Given the choice between working for him and Saints owner Gayle Benson, I know which one I’d choose. And most in league circles would likely feel the same way.

One meddles. The other does not. One is impatient. The other is not. One makes decisions based reportedly on Madden ratings. The other does not.

Maybe Glenn realized after meeting with Woody that the Jets aren’t the right place for him to launch his career as a head coach. Maybe the Jets didn’t say or do enough to convince him that he is.