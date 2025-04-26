 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets take Georgia WR Arian Smith in the fourth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:44 PM

The Jets used the 110th overall pick on Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith.

Smith ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and ran on the track team for two seasons. But Smith had 10 drops last season at Georgia, which is why he didn’t go higher.

Still, Jon Gruden listed Smith as one of his sleepers in the draft after Smith led the Bulldogs with 817 yards receiving in 2024. Smith averaged 17 yards on his 48 catches.

The Jets had a need for receiver help opposite Garrett Wilson after Davante Adams’ departure. They have Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corely as other options.