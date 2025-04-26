Jets take Georgia WR Arian Smith in the fourth round

The Jets used the 110th overall pick on Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith.

Smith ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and ran on the track team for two seasons. But Smith had 10 drops last season at Georgia, which is why he didn’t go higher.

Still, Jon Gruden listed Smith as one of his sleepers in the draft after Smith led the Bulldogs with 817 yards receiving in 2024. Smith averaged 17 yards on his 48 catches.

The Jets had a need for receiver help opposite Garrett Wilson after Davante Adams’ departure. They have Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corely as other options.