Jets take Joe Tippmann at No. 43

The Jets were thought to be in the market for an offensive lineman in the first round, but they waited until the second round to address that need.

They did so by selecting a player from Aaron Rodgers’ former home state. The team selected Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann with the 43rd overall pick. He joins edge rusher Will McDonald as new additions to the Jets roster.

Tippmann was a starter for the Badgers for the last two seasons and is the first center to come off the board in this year’s draft.

Connor McGovern re-signed with the Jets earlier this month, so the team will likely have a competition for who will be snapping the ball to Rodgers to open his time with the Jets.