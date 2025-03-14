Jets to re-sign RB/KR Kene Nwangwu

The Jets added running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu to their roster in 2024 and he will be back with the team for the 2025 season.

NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Nwangwu on a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $2.5 million.

Nwangwu signed to the practice squad in September and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown the first time he was elevated to the active roster in December. He only appeared in one other game during the regular season.

In 37 appearances for the Vikings between 2021 and 2023, Nwangwu ran 27 times for 88 yards and had three kickoff return touchdowns.