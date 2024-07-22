Jets to wear throwback uniforms in Week Six

The Jets announced that they will be sporting throwback uniforms for one of their divisional games this season.

The team will sport white uniforms and white pants that hearken back to their Super Bowl III uniform as well as the look that the team sported from 1998-2018. They will also wear the same helmet design they wore on those occasions with a gray facemask similar to the one that Joe Namath and company wore in their Super Bowl win over the Colts.

Monday Night Football in Week Six will be the moment when the Jets put on the uniforms. They will be at home against the Bills in that matchup.

The Jets will also wear alternate uniforms in Week Nine when they host the Texans on Thursday night.