Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jets to wear throwback uniforms in Week Six

  
Published July 22, 2024 01:16 PM

The Jets announced that they will be sporting throwback uniforms for one of their divisional games this season.

The team will sport white uniforms and white pants that hearken back to their Super Bowl III uniform as well as the look that the team sported from 1998-2018. They will also wear the same helmet design they wore on those occasions with a gray facemask similar to the one that Joe Namath and company wore in their Super Bowl win over the Colts.

Monday Night Football in Week Six will be the moment when the Jets put on the uniforms. They will be at home against the Bills in that matchup.

The Jets will also wear alternate uniforms in Week Nine when they host the Texans on Thursday night.