Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns

After the Jets agreed to sign Mecole Hardman on Wednesday, New York has made its receivers’ room a little less crowded.

And Cleveland has filled a key need.

The Jets are trading Elijah Moore to the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland will send the No. 42 overall pick in the second round to New York in exchange for Elijah Moore and the 74th overall pick in the third round.

Moore reportedly asked for a trade during the 2022 season after an alleged “blow up” with then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. But he ended up staying with the team and was on the field for 66 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Only Garrett Wilson played more offensive snaps at the receiver position.

But Moore caught just 37 passes for 446 yards with a touchdown. A second-round pick in 2021, Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards with five TDs as a rookie.

Moore should be a strong complement to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at receiver for Cleveland’s offense.