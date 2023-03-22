Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns

  
Published March 22, 2023 11:56 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230322
March 22, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the timeline of the Aaron Rodgers situation with the Jets, pointing to the fact there’s no deadline between the teams, and outline how New York can take charge.

After the Jets agreed to sign Mecole Hardman on Wednesday, New York has made its receivers’ room a little less crowded.

And Cleveland has filled a key need.

The Jets are trading Elijah Moore to the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland will send the No. 42 overall pick in the second round to New York in exchange for Elijah Moore and the 74th overall pick in the third round.

Moore reportedly asked for a trade during the 2022 season after an alleged “blow up” with then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. But he ended up staying with the team and was on the field for 66 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Only Garrett Wilson played more offensive snaps at the receiver position.

But Moore caught just 37 passes for 446 yards with a touchdown. A second-round pick in 2021, Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards with five TDs as a rookie.

Moore should be a strong complement to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones at receiver for Cleveland’s offense.