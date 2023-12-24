Jets up 10-0 after interception, blocked punt in first quarter

Sunday brought word that the Jets will be bringing head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas back for another season and the team has responded well to the news.

Safety Tony Adams intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on the second play of the game to set up a field goal and Jermaine Johnson blocked a Tress Way punt after the Commanders went three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian, who is starting in place of the concussed Zach Wilson, hit wide receiver Jason Brownlee for an eight-yard touchdown a few plays later and the Jets now lead 10-0. It’s the first touchdown catch of Brownlee’s career and Siemian’s first touchdown of the season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera hasn’t received the same assurance that Saleh and Douglas got this week and this start makes it even less likely that he’ll be back in 2024.