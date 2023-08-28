Jets waive Zonovan Knight

Running back Zonovan Knight won’t be sticking with the Jets through the cut to 53 players.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets will waive Knight as they pare down their roster this week. There is a Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to set their initial 53-man rosters.

Knight ran 85 times for 300 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Jets as a rookie in 2022. He also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

Knight’s playing time came after Breece Hall was lost for the year with a torn ACL. Hall has returned to the active roster and the Jets also signed Dalvin Cook this summer, so Knight will be moving on to continue his NFL career.