Jets’ website was still focusing on Saleh’s future after news broke he was fired

  
Published October 8, 2024 10:58 AM

Plenty of people were caught by surprise this morning when the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh. Including, it seems, the people who run the Jets’ website.

Even after all the major NFL news outlets were leading their coverage with the breaking story that Saleh had been fired, the Jets’ own website had nothing about it. Instead, prominently displayed at the top of NewYorkJets.com was an article headlined, “Jets HC Robert Saleh: ‘There’s So Much Football to Be Played.’”

Eventually, that article was taken down, but a screenshot of how the Jets’ site looked more than half an hour after news broke of Saleh’s firing is here.

As we’re publishing this, nearly an hour after the news broke that Saleh is fired, the Jets have still posted nothing on their website or social media announcing Saleh’s departure. Apparently Jets owner Woody Johnson told very few people, if anyone, in advance, and didn’t give his content team a heads-up that they should be ready for some breaking news.

The featured quote from Saleh that there’s still a lot of football to be played is technically true, but there’s no more football to coach for Saleh with the Jets.