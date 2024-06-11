 Skip navigation
Jets will be fining Aaron Rodgers for unexcused minicamp absence

  
Published June 11, 2024 07:54 PM

Aaron Rodgers was a regular participant in the voluntary portions of the Jets’ offseason program. But he didn’t show up for the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The Jets regarded the absence as unexcused. And, per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers will be fined.

Under the CBA, the fine for missing the first day of mandatory minicamp is $16,953. It’s a drop in the bucket for Rodgers. But it sends a clear message.

There’s a question as to whether the Jets had the discretion to excuse the absence. The Collective Bargaining Agreement speaks expressly in terms of “unexcused” absence. This implies that an absence can be excused.

That said, the CBA also states that "[d]iscipline will be imposed uniformly within a Club on all players for the same offense.” So if the Jets excused Rodgers for whatever the event was that he chose to attend in lieu of showing up, it potentially sets a precedent that would apply to other players.

Regardless of those legalities, the situation could have been handled differently. If the absence was expected for weeks, it could have been leaked or disclosed that Rodgers won’t be present. It would have been less jarring than it was when it happened out of the blue on Tuesday, especially since he was attending most if not all of the voluntary sessions.

Regardless, the Jets didn’t excuse the absence. And the Jets will be fining Rodgers. It will be interesting to see what Rodgers has to say about it, whenever he speaks again to reporters. Or whenever he appears next in the safe space of a Rodgers-friendly podcast.