Jets won't activate Leki Fotu for Sunday's game

  
Published October 5, 2024 12:05 PM

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu will not make his 2024 debut this weekend.

Fotu was placed on injured reserve in late August and he returned to practice this week, but the team listed him as doubtful to play against the Vikings in London on Sunday. On Saturday, they downgraded Foku and announced he will not be activated ahead of the game.

Fotu, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, signed with the Jets this offseason after spending four years with the Cardinals. He had 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 56 games for Arizona.

The Jets ruled right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) out as well and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.