Jim Bob Cooter: Anthony Richardson’s going about his business the right way

Anthony Richardson may have lost the Colts quarterback competition with Daniel Jones, but the 2023 No. 4 overall pick still has responsibilities heading into the 2025 season.

He’s set to be the team’s backup — one play away from having to step in and field the ball from behind center. With Jones’ injury history, it stands to reason Richardson should expect to play at some point in 2025. Even head coach Shane Steichen noted at one point that both quarterbacks were likely to play in the coming season.

To that end, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said this week that Richardson has handled being QB2 well.

“I think all our character gets tested in adversity, right, which is kind of when you don’t get what you want or when you’re in a situation that maybe you didn’t pick,” Cooter said of Richardson in his press conference. “Anthony has been a great teammate throughout, and he’s been a great — he’s going about his business the right way here in the meeting room and getting ready for this season.

“Coach [Steichen] said it, if you’re the backup for any position, you’re one play away. You’ve got to prepare. You’ve got to be ready to go. Anthony’s been preparing well. Like I said, he’s been a great teammate, which is important in this situation. Any of these types of situations are tests for any of us — and he’s doing a nice job there, and looking forward to watching him grow and develop as we go.”

And how is Richardson doing a great job in the building now?

“I think he’s continuing to learn the exact sort of right process for himself, and that might be different in the offseason than training camp, in training camp than the season,” Cooter said. “I think Year 3, he’s got a better plan in place for what his game week looks like than maybe he did Year 1. Those are the types of things where anybody’s improving their process as they’re a player developing in this league. Shoot, we’re trying to do it as coaches. What’s our weekly process like? What do I do Tuesday when I walk out of this room with you guys that can make me a little better than what I did last year on this Tuesday? That’s what we’re all looking to do.

“Anthony’s doing the same stuff. It might be watching a different tape at a different time. It might be doing some sort of recovery tactic at a different time or trying something new. All that stuff — whatever he’s up to, some of that I’ll let him share or not share as he wants to. But we’re all looking to improve. Sometimes it’s one percent, little small improvements — I see him looking to find those.”

We’ll see how that comes to fruition if Richardson has to play at any point in 2025.