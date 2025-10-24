 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh: Having Joe Alt back makes a huge difference

  
Published October 24, 2025 04:47 AM

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt returned on Thursday night after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, and he made his presence felt.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh noted after the game that Alt makes a difference not only with his blocking, but with his leadership. Harbaugh praised not only Alt but all of the team captains for the way they had the team playing together in their 37-10 win over the Vikings.

“Joe makes a huge difference. He’s a great player,” Harbaugh said. “In his leadership, it’s a lot of player-led, coming from the captains.”

The Chargers are now 5-3 on the season: 4-0 with Alt healthy, and 1-3 with Alt injured. He makes a huge difference, and Harbaugh is delighted to have him back.