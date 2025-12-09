Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert is a superhero quarterback

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says Justin Herbert’s performance in Monday night’s win over the Eagles was one for the ages.

“Justin Herbert, he’s a superhero,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a competitive maniac. He was even stiff-arming guys with a broken hand — he had surgery a week ago. It felt like we were in a movie where the quarterback’s doing things and you get to the point where you go, ‘OK, it’s getting a little unrealistic.’ That’s what it felt like to me. He refuses to lose. He’s tough as they get. He’s a superhero quarterback.”

Herbert’s passing numbers weren’t great -- he completed just 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards, with one touchdown and one interception -- but he also ran the ball 10 times for 66 yards while playing behind an injury-depleted offensive line. Harbaugh said the perseverance shown by his team in beating the defending Super Bowl champions 22-19 in overtime made it one of the best days of his life.

“It’s certainly in the discussion, I’d put it in the discussion of the birth of my seven children, my marriage,” Harbaugh said. “In the conversation. Just joyous. The Biblical definition of that is just overflowing with joy.”

The Chargers are now 9-4, and Harbaugh says they’re the kind of team that can win championships.

“What a team we have,” Harbaugh said. “Just a wonderful feeling of victory. Great thrill of victory.”