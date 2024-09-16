 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert’s X-rays were negative

  
Published September 16, 2024 02:34 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was able to finish Sunday’s win over the Panthers despite his leg getting, as he termed it, “rolled up.” But Herbert did admit his leg “was a little sore” and that he underwent an X-ray.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Herbert’s X-rays were negative — which is good news.

Harbaugh also was asked if Herbert had undergone an MRI and said, “I’m sure there’ll be further evaluations as the week goes on.”

Herbert did not miss a snap after briefly heading to the sideline medical tent.

He finished the game 14-of-20 passing for 130 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble.