Jim Harbaugh: No doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is one of the greatest QBs ever

A flop against the Texans in the playoffs fed some outside doubts about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s ability to win in the postseason, but it didn’t lead to any internal strife.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made that clear during an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday. Harbaugh is rarely understated and he stuck to his usual mode of operation when answering a question about his faith in Herbert eventually leading the team to wins in January and February.

“It’s like being around greatness every single day,” Harbaugh said. “I would follow him to hell and back. I’ve never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time.”

The Chargers set a high floor for themselves in Harbaugh’s first season on their sideline and a step forward in 2025 will take at least one postseason win. That’s not the easiest task in a deep AFC, but it is a necessary one for Harbaugh’s view to become a consensus one.