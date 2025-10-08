 Skip navigation
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Jim Harbaugh: Odafe Oweh reminds me of Khalil Mack

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:45 PM

The Chargers made a trade for edge rusher Odafe Oweh on Tuesday and a similarity to another one of their players came up while head coach Jim Harbaugh was discussing the trade on Wednesday.

Oweh has no sacks through five games this season, but he had 10 last season and 23 over his first four years playing under Harbaugh’s brother John with the Ravens. He comes to the Chargers at a moment when Khalil Mack is out of action and Harbaugh said that the new addition reminds him of the injured Charger veteran.

“To me, he’s a lot like Khalil Mack,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player in the prime of his career.”

Harbaugh said Oweh was still going through the onboarding process, but that he will “likely” be in the lineup against the Dolphins in Week 6.