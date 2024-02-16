Jim Harbaugh opens as favorite for coach of the year

In his first year with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh won the AP coach of the year award. He’s favored to do it again in his first year with the Chargers.

Via Dylan Svoboda of the New York Post, Harbaugh is the early favorite to win the award on DraftKings sportsbook.

Harbaugh’s odds are +550. Next on the list is Packers coach Matt LaFleur, at +800.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris comes in third, at +1000. Colts coach Shane Steichen, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, Jets coach Robert Saleh, and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald have +1400.

In 2023, Brown coach Kevin Stefanski won coach of the year for the second time, winning in a tiebreaker over Ryans.