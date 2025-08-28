Jim Harbaugh: “Possibility” Najee Harris plays in Week 1

Wednesday’s practice was a significant one for Chargers running back Najee Harris.

Harris was activated from the non-football injury list ahead of the team’s cut to 53 players on Tuesday and he took part in practice with the team on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his eye in a July fireworks accident. He wore a non-contact jersey and head coach Jim Harbaugh said he’d be limited, but he didn’t rule Harris out of playing in Brazil on September 5.

“It’s a possibility,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

First-round pick Omarion Hampton would be the lead back against the Chiefs if Harris doesn’t get the green light to play, but there’s a little more than a week for the Chargers to sort out where Harris fits in their Week 1 plans.