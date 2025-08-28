 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: “Possibility” Najee Harris plays in Week 1

  
Published August 28, 2025 07:45 AM

Wednesday’s practice was a significant one for Chargers running back Najee Harris.

Harris was activated from the non-football injury list ahead of the team’s cut to 53 players on Tuesday and he took part in practice with the team on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his eye in a July fireworks accident. He wore a non-contact jersey and head coach Jim Harbaugh said he’d be limited, but he didn’t rule Harris out of playing in Brazil on September 5.

“It’s a possibility,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

First-round pick Omarion Hampton would be the lead back against the Chiefs if Harris doesn’t get the green light to play, but there’s a little more than a week for the Chargers to sort out where Harris fits in their Week 1 plans.