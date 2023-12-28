Jim Harbaugh sidesteps questions about NFL, Chargers

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed for NFL jobs in each of the last two hiring cycles. As the next cycle approaches, will Harbaugh once again be in play?

Appearing at a press conference in connection with next Monday’s NCAA semifinal game against Alabama, Harbaugh did not respond to questions about a possible return to the NFL.

“Such a one-track mind,” Harbaugh said when asked about the latest round of NFL rumors, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “That’s the way we’ve gone about things. It’s literally whatever day we’re in, looking to get the most out of it. Dominate the day. Then we’re going to sleep tonight, and wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group. It’s very focused on just taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Harbaugh offered a similar response when asked specifically about the current Chargers vacancy.

“Yeah, just a very one-track mind about this game,” Harbaugh said. “Right now, just have fun with the family and the team and the players. . . . We’re gonna enjoy ourselves. And then get back to business, see if we can’t dominate the day. Got some good meetings tonight. We’ll wake up tomorrow and practice, see if we can’t dominate that day. . . . One day at a time, one play at a time, and that’s how we’re approaching each day.”

Sooner than later, the day will come when Harbaugh won’t have a game to prepare for. It remains to be seen what domination of that day will mean.

Will it mean signing a contract to stay with Michigan? Will it mean returning to the NFL and chasing what he has said is the ultimate football prize — a Super Bowl championship?

He has said he has “unfinished business” in the NFL, where he coached the NFL for four seasons, nearly won a Super Bowl, and nearly made it to two others. When he finishes his business with Michigan this season, will it finally be time to return to the NFL?

Whatever his plan, he’s not currently talking about it. Which tends to bolster the idea that he is indeed thinking about leaving.